Several Injured as Accidents on Otedola Bridge Claim Two Lives

Chiemelie Ezeobi

At least two persons were yesterday killed and several others injured in multiple accidents involving 10 vehicles on Otedola Bridge along Lagos-Ibadan expressway

The accident, which occurred inwards Berger involved a high-capacity bus (LAGBUS), a containerised articulated truck, a pickup van and saloon cars.

According to eyewitness’ accounts, the accident was caused by the driver of the LAGBUS, who was said to have been driving recklessly when he swerved and crashed on a white pick-up van.

According to the eyewitness, other vehicles who were also on speed piled on the back of the bus, the truck and the van.

Although the eyewitnesses did not rule out over speeding, they also blamed the accident on the sloppy nature of the road by Otedola Bridge, coupled with the heavy rainfall which affected visibility of motorists.

THISDAY gathered that emergency responders swung into action and brought out the corpses of two persons and rescued those who sustained varying degree of injuries.

Hours after the accident, the entire area was grounded to a halt despite concerted efforts by emergency responders to control traffic by directing motorists through alternative routes while clearing the carcass of the vehicles .

It was also gathered that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) operatives who were ground to control traffic, helped to take the injured persons to various hospitals for treatment.

In a series of tweets, LASTMA advised motorists to take alternative routes to their destinations while emergency officials rescued the victims.

As at press time, all vehicles involved in this accident were finally removed from the road except the containerised truck, thus still ensuring that the road remains cordoned.

Other emergency responders include the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Lagos State Fire Service.

The accident triggered reactions on different social media platforms as they called on the government to find lasting solutions to the incessant road accidents on the bridge.

Their fears are not unfounded given that Otedola bridge has become notorious for fatal accidents, especially in recent times.

On September 20, 2019, a diesel tanker fell off while driving along the bridge, while on October 10, a tanker carrying 33,000 litres of fuel driving towards Berger had an accident resulting in fuel spillage on the road.

Four victims were said to have sustained injuries due to the accident according to Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

Two days later, another tanker with full capacity of 45000 litres of petrol fell off the same bridge but the fuel was immediately trans-loaded by LASEMA to avoid explosion.