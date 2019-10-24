One Killed as Truck Drivers, Taskforce Clash in Ijora

Chiemelie Ezeobi

A clash between truck drivers and some operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit at Lilypond area of Apapa on Thursday led to the death of one of the drivers.

According to eyewitness account, the truck drivers had come out enmasss to protest alleged extortion by the taskforce.

The confrontation turned violent and one person was shot dead in the melee, which exacerbated an already volatile situation.

As the tanker drivers regrouped, the situation was allegedly hijacked by hoodlums who alongside the drivers went on a rampage and wreaked havoc in the area.

