Hand Washing is a Patriotic Act, Says Minister

The Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu has stated that hand washing is not only hygienic but is seen to be an act of patriotism towards national development, hence his advocacy for better hygiene in the country.

He added that recent Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) indicated that about 43.6 per cent of children under the age of five could be protected from dysentery and diarrhea which leads to several killer childhood diseases among others.

The minister spoke during the Global Hand-washing Day organised by the world’s leading antibacterial brand, Dettol, in collaboration with the ministry in the 2019 event themed ‘Clean Hands for All’.

He said the president has declared a state of emergency on the wash sector to bring to the attention of the main providers of these services the importance in investing more in water and sanitation.

“Children with frequent diarrhoea episodes are less able to absorb nutrients from food. There is need to intensify hand-washing with soap to reduce the incidence of diarrheal diseases and the outbreak of many communicable diseases such as Ebola and Lassa fever.

“We appreciate and support RB and Dettol for their relentless effort in fighting for better hygiene in Nigeria. We hope to build a greater level of awareness and achieve behavioural change amongst Nigerians, such that will lead to more hygienic practices and ultimately, a healthier population,” he said.

On his part, the Marketing Director, Reckitt Benckiser West Africa, Mr. Syed Tanzim Rezwan added that, “Dettol understands the importance of good hygiene and sanitation in the lives of Nigerians”.

The Clean Naija Initiative was developed as an integrated multi-level campaign with the aim of creating awareness, education and driving behavioural change to achieve a cleaner and healthier Nigeria through School Hygiene Programme among others.