Fintiri Picks Atiku’s Son, 22 Others as Commissioner Nominees

Daji Sani in Yola

Adamawa State Governor, Alhaji Ahmadu Fintiri, has forwarded a list of 23 commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as commissioners.

Prominent among the commissioner- designates is Adamu Atiku, the first son of Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 general election.

The Secretary of the state chapter of the PDP, Abdullahi Prambe, also made the list.

The Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Aminu Iya-Abbas, read out the governor’s letter during plenary yesterday.

Atiku’s loyalists, Ibrahim Mijinyawa and Umaru Daware who both defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP shortly after they resigned their posts as commissioners under the administration of former Governor Jibrilla Bindow also made it to the list as commissioner-nominees for Yola North and Fufore Local Government Areas, respectively.

Others are Mohammed Umar (Madagali), Elijah Tumba (Michika), Dr. Ishaya Dabari (Michika), Sunday Mathew (Mubi North), Prof. Isa Abdullahi (Mubi South), Hassan Kaigama (Maiha), Dr. Umar Garba (Hong), Lami Patrick (Gombi), Usman Diyajo (Girei), Mustapha Jika (Yola South), Sanusi Faruk (Toungo), Bappa Isa (Ganye), Aloysius Babadoke (Jada) and Shuaibu Audu ( Mayo Belwa).

Also on the list are Iliya James (Demsa), Dishi Khobe (Numan), Justina Nkom (Lamurde), Wilbina Jackson (Guyuk) and Adamu Titus (Shelleng).

Fintiri had earlier appointed Afraimu Jingi as Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General.

Speaking on the list, the House Committee Chairman on Information, Mr. Japhet Kefas, said no date has been fixed for their screening.

“The house will decide next week on a date for their screening,” Kefas said.

The assembly had on Tuesday approved the list of 40 Special Advisers for the governor.