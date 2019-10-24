Alive and Thrive Holds Breastfeeding Heroes Award in Kaduna

Duro Ikhazuagbe

It was a day of recognition recently as Alive and Thrive Nigeria/FHI360, celebrated some personalities for their efforts at promoting exclusive breastfeeding practices during an elaborate ceremony in Kaduna State recently.

Amongst the personalities honoured are the wife of Kaduna State Governor, Aisha Ummi El-Rufai; Amina Abubakar, a mother of triplets who has exclusively breastfed the children for seven months, her husband, Dr. Ibrahim Baba who actively supported her; as well as a health officer, Ramatu Ajiyana.

Presenting the award in Kaduna, the Project Director, Alive and Thrive, Victor Ogbodo commended Mrs Amina and her husband, whose babies were already seven months and weighed seven kilogram each as a result of exclusive breastfeeding.

Reacting to the award, she disclosed that she learnt about exclusive breastfeeding from her cousin and promised to continue to practice it.

“It wasn’t easy but I had to do it. My husband was very supportive and encouraged me all through the period. I was like, a baby can suckle on two breast, two babies with two breast and two arms but three was something else. But by God’s grace and with my husband’s support, today, it is a success story for my family,” she stated.

She called on health workers to interact more with their clients, educate them and also do a follow-up when necessary to encourage exclusive breastfeeding practices.

The Wife of Kaduna State Governor, Ummi El-Rufai was also honoured in recognition of her commitments in advocating breastfeeding practices and tackling malnutrition in the State.

According to her, she is humbled by the recognition and stressed Kaduna is fortunate to have such wonderful parents who tried hard to breastfeed the triplets.

She also thanked those who are engaged in the practice but not known yet for their sacrifice in ensuring the development and well-being of children across the state.

“I commend Alive & Thrive for bringing our attention to the model family and all the support they have rendered to the state,” she stated.

Alive & Thrive (A&T) is an initiative to save lives, prevent illness, and ensure healthy growth and development through optimal maternal nutrition, breastfeeding, and complementary feeding practices.