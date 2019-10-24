ACOMIN Begins Eradication of Malaria in Osun

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Civil Society for Malaria Control Immunisation and Nutrition (ACOMIN), with support from Global Fund through Catholic Relief Services (CRS) has commenced a project for the eradication of malaria in Osun State.

The Osun State Chairman, ACOMIN, Mr Aremu Steven made this known during an advocacy visit to select local governments areas in Osun State, including Boripe, Osogbo, Ife-East, Ife North and Ede-North.

He stated that the purpose of the visit was to re-evaluate the effectiveness of the on-going malaria prevention program and to ascertain whether the previously identified issues/challenges has been adequately taken care off.

He added that it intends to hold the stakeholders accountable for their stewardship with the community engagement, involvement and participation process which fast-tracked the effort of the state government in the renovation of some of the Primary HealthCare Centers in Osun State.

Aremu added that ACOMIN has partnered the governments at the grassroot, adding that some of the local government chairmen have pledged their support to ensure that needed items such as availability of adequate drugs, and conducive environment in all the health care facilities within the local government areas are in place, while further pledging to ensure that other challenges will be adequately looked into.

The ACOMIN Chairman, appreciated the local government chairmen for their support in ensuring adequate health care provison for the people at the grassroot area, while also commending the state government under the leadership of Governor Gboyega Oyetola for being a health-conscious government via provision of necessary amenities towards healthy living.