Ogunbiyi Foundation Launch: Education Experts Task FG on Economic Planning

A former Vice-Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University, Professor Michael Faborode has stressed the need for the country to have a well-coordinated inter-sectoral economic planning that will provide a targeted financing for government priority programmes, backed with the necessary political will by the executive and legislative arms

Faborode, who said this recently at the launch of the Akin Ogunbiyi Foundation and lecture series in Osun State, added that without these moves, all the lofty plans of government will not yield the desired outcomes.

In his keynote address, he said the best technically sound initiatives cannot be divorced from the ambience of the overall economic operating environment with favourable and strong political will, bolstered by informed and transformational cross-sectoral coordination of the economy, while applauding the setting up of the new Economic Advisory Council by the Presidency.

“Leaders within the Nigerian educational system must provide leadership for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and partner with the private sector and non-governmental organisations like the Akin Ogunbiyi Foundation in ensuring that Nigeria moves from a developing nation to a developed nation like China, Korea and others.”

Corroborating the keynote speaker, one of the panelists and founder, Centre for Values in Leadership, Professor Pat Utomi said educating the youths starts at the primary and secondary levels, and that if they are effectively trained at these levels, the nation will experience experiential growth.

“There are many technological companies disrupting the ecosystem whose founders never attended a university,” he said.

Other panelists at the maiden edition of the lecture series themed ‘Education as an Input Variable for National Development’ we’re Professor Akintayo Idowu, Osun State University; Ms. Adetutu Sangonuga, Partner, Human Capital Partners; Mrs. Ayopeju Njideaka, CEO Nurture House Consulting (NHC); and Mr. Seye Oyeleye, Director-General, Dawn Commission.

Other dignitaries at the event included, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Babatunde Enitan Ogunwusi; the Chairman of the event, Lt.-Gen. Alani Akinrinade (Rtd.) former Chief of Defence Staff; Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former Osun State Governor; Brig.-Gen. Raji Rasaki (retd.) ex-Minister of Works, Jelili Adesiyan, ex-Minister of Police Affairs, among others.