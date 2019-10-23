Obaseki, Dangote, Others Contribute towards AAU’s N10bn Endowment Fund

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki and President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote have pledged their commitment to Ambrose Alli University’s (AAU) N10 billion endowment fund, to reposition the institution to a world class ivory tower.

Speaking at the university’s 22nd convocation ceremony recently, Obaseki said the state government would provide AAU with a 2MW gas-fired power station to supply electricity to the institution, and lay fibre optic cables for internet service within the university community and its environs.

He added that five kilometres of road within the university which will lead to a dam make up part of the contribution to the N10 billion endowment fund.

According to him, the construction of the roads would commence during the dry season and would be captured under the Edo Accelerated Roads Project, adding, “I am impressed with the progress of work being done by the university’s governing council. We will complete the administrative building by the end of the year.”

The governor reiterated the call on the federal government to handover the Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi-Okpella Express Road to the state government, while expressing dismay that the construction work on the road, which started seven years ago was only 30 per cent complete.

On his part, Dangote said he intended to contribute to the development of the university on a continuous basis, with a pledge to donate two (male and female) hostels to the institution as his commitment to the N10 billion endowment fund.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ignatius Onimawo highlighted the recent academic achievements of the university, which include 76 completed and ongoing projects within three years and full accreditation of the 64 programmes of the institution.

He commended the governor for the massive investment in infrastructural development and called for partnership in the provision of adequate security in the university through the construction of perimeter fencing.

The Chancellor, the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, urged the graduands to make good use of the training they received at the university to contribute to national development.