INEC to Conduct Katsina Assembly By-election Nov 30

By Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has slated November 30th for the conduct of by-election into Sabuwa constituency of Katsina State House of Assembly.

The by-election follows the death of the lawmaker representing the constituency, late Mustapha Abdullahi.

Abdullahi alongside eight others had on July 5th, 2019 died in an auto crash along the Funtua-Zaria expressway.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Mr. Jibrin Zarewa, who disclosed this to journalists in Katsina Wednesday, said the commission had directed political parties to conduct their primaries on or before October 24 to produce their candidates for the exercise.

He said that 63,135 eligible voters were registered by INEC in the constituency and only 61, 991 collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) leaving a total of 1,142 PVCs uncollected.

The resident electoral commissioner added that INEC has also slated November 18, 2019 for the submission of names of party agents by the political parties in the state.

He said: “The by-election will be conducted following the death of Alhaji Mustapha Abdullahi in a motor accident on July 25, 2019 on Funtua-Zaria road.

“The commission has also slated November 8 for the submission of form CF 001 for nomination of candidates. We also are calling on those who are yet to collect their PVCs to do so.”