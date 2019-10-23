Greensprings School Kicks Off ‘Community Connect’ to Tackle Stress, Burnout

The increasing cases of mental health, high-stress levels and flickering blood pressure among Lagosians, has made wellness a top priority. In an effort to promote healthy living among its community, Greensprings School has introduced an initiative called ‘Community Connect’. The initiative provides an opportunity for members of the school’s community to engage with one another in a more relaxed environment, through exercise, dance, sports, board games, hands-on vocational skills and other fun activities.

At the maiden edition held at the Lekki campus recently, the focus was on dance-aerobics. The session was attended by parents of Greensprings School students, invited guests, families and friends of the school, as well as students. The session kicked off at 7:30 am and lasted for about one hour with a variety of dance routines and vigorous body movements. Participants were engaged throughout the dance-aerobic session as they were guided by experienced instructors, who carefully blended choreography with trendy music, making it enjoyable for everyone. The session was wrapped up with light refreshments and wellness check by the medical team from Total Health Trust.

In her remarks, the Head of School, Mrs. Feyisara Ojugo expressed her satisfaction with the dance-aerobic session, saying, “I am convinced that both the parents and children thoroughly enjoyed the session because they actively participated throughout the session without getting tired. The Community Connect will be a monthly programme in Lekki campus and the focus will be on something unique for every month. Our plan is to extend this initiative to other campuses of Greensprings School in the near future.

“We believe that subsequent editions will be more exciting as we will be adding some more activities to the dance-aerobics such as: getting daddies to play football and basketball with their sons; discussing the needs of a girl child with mummies, learning how to ride a bicycle, Man O’ War obstacle games and tennis clinics, among others.”

The Greensprings Community Connect initiative is open to parents within the school’s community. External parents are also welcome to join the community connect initiative by reaching out to the school’s admin office to confirm the next date.