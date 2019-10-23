Down Syndrome Awareness Month: Anthos House Wins Silver in Charity Football Match

As part of its annual Down Syndrome Awareness Month programme, the Down Syndrome Foundation Nigeria recently hosted a five-a-side charity football match.

At the end of several rounds of matches at the event, which held at Kernel Recreational Centre, Surulere, Anthos House’s staff team won the silver medal, while the students’ team went home with the bronze medal.

Speaking after the match, the Head of School at Anthos House, Dr. Kimberley Scollard said she was delighted with her teams’ performance, adding, “though it was a friendly match, the participating teams made it interesting and competitive. I believe that in a game like this, everybody is a winner. The most important thing is that people are aware that Down Syndrome is simply a genetic disorder and people with the challenge shouldn’t be segregated.

“They should be accepted as unique members of our society and also be offered an inclusive education. That was the reason the management of our mother school, Greensprings School, established Anthos House, to provide quality special education to children with special needs and equip them with life skills.”

Aside the football match played on the day, there was also a family fun-fair, where guests had a chance to interact, while playing several other exciting outdoor games. The Down Syndrome Awareness Month started with a seminar on September 28 and will end with a fundraising and award night on November 1, 2019.