Western Delta University, Wema Bank Seal Deal

The Western Delta University, Oghara, Delta State has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Wema Bank Plc, to introduce the institution to the Electronic Bills Payment (e-BillsPay ) and WebPay platforms.

The MoU was to enable students and other residents of the university community to receive payment and other transactions through the platform.

A statement explained that the bank also agreed to provide a School Portal Solutions through their technical partner (Upperlink) to the university.

In addition, the MoU would bring the WDU and the bank in a close relationship that would see the bank aiding the university, especially it’s Finance and Business departments in several areas.

According to the statement, the MoU was signed at a ceremony in the office of the Vice Chancellor of Western Delta University , Prof. Cecilia Okobia; Dr. Henry Oghoator, Dean, College of Social & Management Sciences, who also doubled as Chairman of the implementation committee and officials of Wema Bank led by Mr Damola Bolodeoku, Head, e- Business & Payments; Mr Bryan Igbinedion, Regional Legal Officer, and Mr Edah Emmanuel, Regional Head, South-south of Wema Bank Plc.

The statement quoted Okobia to have explained that the strategic partnership with Wema Bank would boost transparency in the institution’s financial management, create easy opportunity for students and other human population in the university community to pay their bills and other transactions.

She also said, the university would benefit from the bank in area of the provisions of infrastructure like installations of ATM machines, introduction of multipurpose payment cards, e – library, e – exams and records processing devices, e – payments, and even buses for the transportation of students and staff to and fro the university.

“The MoU marks another milestone in the life of WDU as it seeks to builds up a wide network with various corporate financial, ICT, mass media, and industrial leaders to help give WDU students a head start in their industrial training and in the labour market,” it explained.