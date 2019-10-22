PSC Appoints Six DIGs, Promotes 14 CPs to AIG

Promotes 230 SPs to CSP, others

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the appointment of six Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs). Two of the appointed DIGs are, however, to proceed on pre-retirement leave. The remaining four are to replace the four retired DIGs and also form part of the Inspector General of Police (IG) management team made up of seven DIGs.

A statement issued by spokesman of PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, said the new DIGs are Abdul Dahiru Danwawu, Lawal Shehu, Adeyemi Samuel Ogunjemilusi, Peter Babatunde Ogunyanwo, all former AIGs; Alex Okpara and Celestine Okoye, former CPs.

DIGs Ogunjemilusi and Okpara are to proceed on pre-retirement leave.

The Commission also approved the promotion of 14 Commissioners of Police to the next rank of AIGs. They are Yunana Babas, Dan-Malam Mohammed, Mua’zu Zubairu Halilu, Rabiu Yusuf; Sanusi Nma Lemu, Ahmed Iliyasu, Mohammed Uba Kura, Zaki M. Ahmed and Gwandu Haliru Abubakar.

Others are the present CP, Jigawa State Command, Zama Bala Senchi; Bello A. Sadiq, Austin Iwero Agbonlahor; former CP, Kwara State Command, Lawan Ado, and currently Commandant Police College, Kaduna State, and Bashir Makama.

The appointments and promotions were the highpoints of the Commission’s sixth plenary meeting held in Abuja on October 18 and chaired by Musiliu Smith, Chairman of the Commission.

The Commission also approved the promotion of 230 Superintendents of Police (SPs) to Chief Superintendents of Police (CSP), 11 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) to Superintendents of Police (SP) as well as 211 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) to Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP). Forty one Inspectors were also promoted to ASP1.

The new CSPs are Kabiru Ishaq, Sufi Salisu Abdullahi, Dattijo Abdullahi, Bisiriyu Akindele, Faloye Folusho, Ngozi Faith Nwosu, Shehudden Yusuf Baba, Ibrahim Bashir, Benjamin Nlemchukwu Ugwuegbulam, Remigius Nnaemeka Ekpe, Tope Adewunmi Oparinde, Esther Ifeoma Nwaiwu, Victoria Olayinka Mulero and Ogbonnaya Nwota.

Chairman of PSC, Smith, said the Commission “would continue to closely monitor the performance of these officers, and enjoined them to rededicate themselves to the service of their fatherland.”

He reiterated that promotion in the force would continue to be based on merit, seniority and availability of vacancies.