United Capital Posts N5.3bn Revenue, PAT N2.8bn in Nine Months

Goddy Egene

United Capital Plc last Friday announced a revenue of N5.323 billion and profit after tax (PAT)of N2.763 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared with N5.969 billion and N3.082 billion respectively in 2018. However, for the third quarter only, the investment bank posted a PAT of N1.094 billion, up from N1.072 billion recorded in the second quarter.

Commenting on the results, the Group Chief Executive Officer of United Capital Plc, Mr. Peter Ashade, said while the business environment in 2019 has been quite challenging compared to what was obtained in 2018, United Capital had been able to consistently deliver an improvement in its numbers as evidenced in the growth in revenue and profit.

“ In order to better improve performance, while staying ahead of competition, United Capital has continued to inject innovative financial products in the retail space to cater for the needs of each and every Nigerian domestically and internationally as can be seen with our recently unveiled ‘Nigerian Diaspora Trust’, the trust which is designed to meet the needs of Nigerians in the Diaspora which also offering them the opportunity to transfer responsibilities and assets to reliable Trustees who in turn represent and protect their interest while ensuring that their investment objectives are met.”

He said on the back of improving group performance, “we would continue to push further our cost-efficiency narrative why strategically focusing on improving our top and bottom lines in order to deliver superior returns to shareholders year end.”

United Capital Plc recently observed the customer service week to celebrate its customers and staff who served and supported customers on a daily basis.

“We are super excited as another customer service week rolls in. Customer Service week provides a unique opportunity for us to showcase our gratitude to our esteemed customers for their continued patronage which has contributed to the sustained growth and development of the organisation. Our focus remains unchangeable to our customers which is, to continuously build and improve on our service delivery ensuring a magical experience at every touch point,” he said.