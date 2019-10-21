Siemens Deepens Local Content in Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Industry

Siemens Limited Nigeria (SLN) has deepened its commitment to enhancing local content in the Nigeria’s oil and gas sector through the provision of innovative equipment, deployment of technology and offering aftermarket services.

A statement issued by Vice President Services and Digital, SLN, Seun Sulieman, explained that SLN had been having the vision to build a workshop that would ensure a comprehensive portfolio of equipment and capability for customers in the power generation, oil and gas and utilities industry to address the needs of the local market with world-class products, solutions and services since 2016 following its acquisition of Dresser-Rand in Nigeria in 2015.

The deepened involvement of the SLN came at a time when the federal government, as part of the Vision 2020, has identified the deficiency in qualified local manpower and low indigenous participation as part of the challenges facing the oil and gas sector.

Sulieman said that the need for localize the Nigeria’s oil and gas sector led stakeholders in government and private sector to develop creative strategies targeted at promoting local human capital development in Nigeria.

He said that one of such strategies was the creation of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) by the federal government to promote the development and utilization of in-country capacities through the effective implementation of the Nigerian Content Act while the private sector played a key role in providing critical infrastructure, either directly or in collaboration with the government under Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangements.

“SLN set up the Port Harcourt service workshop in the heart of Nigeria’s oil rich Niger-Delta region riding on Dresser-Rand’s over 25 years strong expertise in non-OEM service and full-scale operation and maintenance capabilities. The choice of Port Harcourt as a location for this over three million Euros investment by SLN was determined by the need to remain close to majority of its customers in the oil and gas sector while remaining assessable to other customer in the non-oil and gas sector in Nigeria,” Sulieman said.

He said that with Siemens commitment to ensure compliance with the Nigerian Content Act, in terms of location, material and manpower, “Siemens is creating real value in Nigeria by eliminating capital flight through local production and human capital development.

“The workshop also creates an avenue for local talent to be trained in house. The Port Harcourt workshop is also home to best of local experts with global expertise in the business; 24 field service engineers operating in the facility are Nigerians who are knowledgeable and skilled in different areas of specializations. There are also five highly qualified and experienced technicians, who provide support to the field service representatives both in the workshop and on site.

“In terms of technical capacity, the workshop contains state of the art machinery for rotating equipment (gas turbines, compressors and pumps) repairs and overhauls; reciprocating equipment; inspection, disassembly, reassembly, and balancing of all kinds of rotors; valve repairs, testing, and certification; shot blasting and general machining and fabrication. The workshop also houses different equipment that can provide any kind of machining for customers beyond the oil and gas sector,” he said.

He elaborated further: “This facility has contributed immensely to the maintenance of infrastructure in industries and ultimately improve the business environment in Nigeria. Previously the only solution available to these companies was offered abroad with a waiting period and this may halt operations of our esteemed customers. With this in-country service workshop, Siemens’ turnaround time is much quicker, this is a huge advantage for customers who require their machines to be up and running 24 hours a day and seven days a week.”