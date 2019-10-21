Petroleum Ministry Budgets N42m for Sewage Disposal in 2020

Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

Ministry of Petroleum Resources has budgeted a sum of N42,980,935 for disposal of sewage in the 2020 appropriation bill.

The ministry also budgeted N104 million for local travel, transport and training.

This was contained in a document which gives a breakdown of the ministry’s 2020 appropriation bill obtained by THISDAY.

In the proposed budget tagged: ‘Deliverables of the Next Level Agenda,’ the ministry promised to eradicate smuggling of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) across Nigerian borders and also implement reduction of government stake in oil ventures to 40 per cent.

The ministry also promised to complete gas flare commercialisation programme, and increase crude oil production to three million bpd, while also reducing the cost of crude oil extraction by at least five per cent.

The ministry equally promised to aggressively promote passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), and also promised the passage of Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contracts Amendment, among others.

However, a breakdown of the ministry’s budget revealed that it budgeted a sum of N113,502,141,00 for procurement of computers and peripherals in view of the drive towards Converted Data Automation and real time tracking of products/operations.

This, it said, would among other things enhance promptness in receipt of information and better policy formulation.

In the 2019 appropriation Act, a sum of N141,787,500.00 was appropriated for the same purpose.

Also, for the development and management of the ministry’s oil and gas database, which according to the ministry would serve as one-stop-shop in oil and gas data collection, harmonisation and efficient management for its parastatals and other stakeholders in the industry, a sum of N127,950,000.00 was budgeted for the purpose.

Under Nigerian oil and gas pipeline rebirth, a sum of N100 million was budgeted by the ministry to serve as key stimulant for the infrastructural renaissance of the pipeline systems to trigger accelerated increased production in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.