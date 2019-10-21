Lekki Feeder Emerges Victorious at Eko Disco Tennis Championship 

Lekki Feeder has emerged winners of Eko Disco Open, the tennis competition sponsored by Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) at the prestigious Ikoyi Club 1938. The championship, which started on Friday 4th October, came to a close on Friday 11th October.

The tournament played host to tennis professionals and enthusiasts at the club. The winners treated the audience to a great display of passion, resilience and skill to defeat their opponents, Ijora 33KA feeder in the finals after their skill was put to test on the day. The teams were named after the 33KVA feeders of the event sponsors; EKEDC.

In attendance at the finals were the Chairman of Ikoyi Club 1938, Yomi Orenuga, Vice Chairman of the club Tafa Zibiri-Aliu, Chairman of Tennis section, Abimbola Okubena, wife of the Chairman, Board of Directors of Eko Disco, Sharon Momoh, Chief Legal Officer of Eko Disco, Wola Joseph, General Manager, Corporate Communications of Eko Disco, Godwin Idemudia, other management and staff of the company and tennis lovers.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of EKEDC, Engr Adeoye Fadeyibi who was represented by the Chief Finance Officer of the company, Joseph Esenwa thanked the audience and players for taking out time to enjoy the beautiful game. He said “the tournament was borne out of our love and support for sports and recreation. At EKEDC we support sports development and recreation as they help in the work-life balance. We are delighted that the maiden edition is successful and we look forward to having more of this”.

Reacting to the sponsors of the tournament, Chairman of Ikoyi club 1938, Yomi Orenuga showed his delight at the company’s initiative to sponsor the championship. He mentioned that the club will always be ready to receive the company and suggested that the staff of the company should participate in the next edition of the championship.

The tournament came to a great close as the guests who had been treated to a great display of tennis roared as Lekki Feeder, the winners were presented their trophies and certificates. Ijora 33KVA feeder who came second was also presented their trophies.