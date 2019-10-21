Five Persons Die in Ondo Road Accident

James Sowole in Akure

Five persons comprising of three male and two female lost their lives in a fatal accident at Awoyaya village along Ondo-Ore road, Ondo State.

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), in its situation report, said three other persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the accident.

The FRSC said the accident involved two vehicles, a Volkswagen Sharon car with Registration Number: LAGOS KTU 706 BW and an unidentified trailer truck

The corps said the car was driven by one Sunday Dickson, who also lost his life in the accident, while the identity of the trailer driver was yet to be known.

It stated that the remains of those that died had been deposited at the mortuary at the General Hospital in Ondo, while those injured were taken to the Trauma Centre in Ondo.

The FRSC said the accident may have been caused by over-speeding.

The Public Relations Officer, Ondo State Police Command, Mr. Femi Joseph, also confirmed the accident.