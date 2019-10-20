Police Officer Kidnapped in Kaduna

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of Musa Rambo, an Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Suleija Area Command, Niger State.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Sunday, Yakubu Sabo, spokesman of the command, said the police officer was abducted on Saturday at about 3:30pm, around Kanock bridge, a boarder area between Kaduna and Nasarawa States.

Sabo said operatives of the “Operation Safe Heaven” in Plateau state, who were on patrol along Barde – Jos road, reported that a Nissan Murano with Reg No. KRD 753 BT ash in colour with a police I.D. Card bearing ACP I. Musa Rambo, was found abandoned around the Kanock bridge.

He said contact had been made with the kidnappers who are demanding a ransom.

According to Sabo, the Kaduna State Police commissioner, Mr. Ali Janga, was doing everything possible to ensure the release of the victim.

The statement reads: “On 19/10/2019 at about 1530hrs a team of Operation Safe Heaven along Barde – Jos reported that a Nissan Murano with Reg No. KRD 753 BT ash in colour was abandoned with a police I.D. card bearing ACP I Musa Rambo, the incumbent Area Commander Suleja.

”The vehicle was found abandoned around Kanock Bridge a Boarder area between Kaduna and Nasarawa States which occupant was suspected to have been kidnapped along Barde to Jos Road by Kanock Forest.

”Contact has been established with the kidnappers requesting for ransom. Efforts are in top gear towards rescuing the victim and arresting the culprits.

”The Commissioner of Police CP Ali Aji Janga psc assures members of the public that the Command is doing everything possible to secure the release of the victim.

“He also enjoins the good people of Kaduna State to continue to support the police with relevant information that will help the command to overcome the recent security problems.”