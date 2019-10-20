Osinbajo Commends Makinde’s Free Education Policy in Oyo

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo thursday commended Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde for introducing fee education policy in the state.

Osinbajo’s commendation came as Makinde maintained that free qualitative education has come to stay in the state, saying education remained the best form of poverty alleviation and empowerment that can be given to the youths.

These were contained in a statement the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa issuer after the 30th Anniversary of the Church/ Divine Proclamation Service for Dominion University held at the Rehoboth Cathedral, Ibadan.

Osinbajo said he was happy that Makinde had taken up the challenge of providing free qualitative education in Oyo state.

According to him, though President Muhammadu Buhari, on June 20, 2019, declared that education would be free across the country for the first nine years covering primary to junior secondary school, the Federal Government could not force the states to key into that declaration.

He promised that the federal government would work with the states “to deliver free qualitative education. We will support them in whatever way we can to ensure that they achieve the objectives of free and compulsory education.”

In his address, Makinde maintained that his administration would make the necessary investments on education without caring about who would take the credit down the line adding that that his administration would lay the right foundations for the free education policy to thrive.

He congratulated the Presiding Bishop of Victory International Church, Bishop Taiwo Adelakun, saying the proclamation of Dominion University would be the beginning of the journey that would produce the kind of leaders that Nigerians needed.

He said the state government “will support Dominion University. Truly, we understand the fact that four years is not enough for us to really get to where we are going but four years is enough to lay the solid foundation upon which successive administrations will build upon.

“Of course, during the time of Papa Obafemi Awolowo, they got free education. Papa has been long gone. But we see the impact today. That is what education, as one of the pillars that this administration is resting on, is all about in Oyo State.

“We will make all the necessary investments and will not care who takes the credit. I do sincerely congratulate the Church and I believe that this proclamation is the beginning of a journey that will produce the kind of leaders that we want for our state and for our country.

“I want to pledge the support of the government of Oyo State to the Dominion University. It is actually common with politicians to organise poverty alleviation programme. But I believe when you give an individual knowledge, that individual will eventually take him or herself out of poverty.

“So, I thank you our dear father in the Lord for this vision. We will key into it and give it necessary support.

“Also, I appreciate the number two citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for being part of today’s event. You have been there like I saw in the video clip. This shows your commitment to take majority of our youths out of poverty.”