Jimoh Ibrahim Steps Out With Two Wives At Mother’s Funeral Ceremony

Being one of Nigeria’s reclusive billionaires mean that very little would be known about the private life of Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, businessman and Chairman, NICON Group. Well, he had also been living in Dubai for some time.

However, he has cause to return home for the funeral of his mother, Mrs. Theresa Omofemiwa Jimoh who died in a fire incident in January 2019. The old woman was at her house in the Victoria Garden City, Lagos, when a fire broke out around 2am. She was reportedly burnt to death before the inferno was put out by fire-fighters from the Lagos State Fire Service.

The funeral service and interment of the Jimoh matriarch held at the Victoria Garden Cemetery, Ajah, Lagos, last week. In his tribute, the billionaire wrote, “Dear mom, I am missing you today but I know that you will always be with me in my heart … I am who I am because of your loving hands. I have my sweet and compassionate soul from watching you and your generosity and kindness to others. I see the world full of wonder because of your imagination. I’ve learned to never give up seeing your drive and perseverance. I love you always and forever.”

In view of the circumstances of her death, it was a solemn ceremony that was yet, well attended. But that is not even the story. The controversial businessman chose the occasion of the funeral to introduce his two wives to the public. Many of his old friends know Modupe, his first wife but not many had met Biodun who lives with Ibrahim in Dubai. The two beautiful women flanked their husband at the burial offering their shoulders for him to lean on at such a vulnerable time. And they were up and about, ensuring that guests were well taken care of at the reception which held at the Balmoral Marquee of the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island.