FG Orders MTN to Suspend Planned Introduction of USSD Charges  

Emma Okonji

The federal government has directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to immediately call on MTN to suspend its plan to implement additional charges for every financial transaction carried out by bank customers, using the *737* code.

The Minister of Communications, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami, stated this in a statement on Sunday.

Pantami, in the statement signed by his spokesperson, Mrs. Uwa Suleiman, said: “The attention of the Federal Ministry of Communications has been drawn to the viral text message allegedly sent by the Mobile Network Operator MTN Nigeria and other Mobile Operators notifying subscribers of a four naira (N4:00) charge per 20 seconds on USSD access to banking services from the 21st of October 2019.

“The office of the Honourable Minister of Communications Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, is unaware of this development and has hereby directed the sector regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) ensures the operator suspends such plans until the Honourable Minister is fully and properly briefed.”