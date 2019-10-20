Ayo Fayose Plans High-Octane 80th Birthday for Mum

Although he is currently being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in a case that might go down in history to be the biggest corrupt activity by an Ekiti State indigene, the political tycoon and former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose seems not to be moved by the strangling chains on his neck.

He is planning to have a paradise-looking birthday for his mother on Wednesday, 26th of October, 2019, when she clock 80 years. The former Ekiti state governor’s mum, Prophetess Victoria Fayose is a vivacious and highly religious woman and what better way to honour her than to organize a vivacious birthday shindig?

The Oshokomole, as Ayo Fayose is fondly called by his admirers, plans a high-octane birthday party in Lagos for the woman who stood by the family through thick and thin. Fayose will dip his hands into his vast contacts to carve a memorable day for his sweet mother. The Nigerian affluent leagues, famous politicians and bonding friends are definitely warming up to honour the former Governor of Ekiti state and his mother.

Mama Fayose, Prophetess Victoria is well known in the state as a hardcore Deeper Life churchgoer. Her children were all nurtured and milked in Oyo State where Fayose attended Olivet Baptist High School, Oyo in 1985. It was reported that despite the financial status of his family, Fayose was supported through his learning days as a student in Federal Polytechnic in Ibadan, going home with a certificate in Higher National Diploma (HND) in Biological Sciences/Applied Medical/Biology in 1987.

Mama Fayose has always kept a good relationship with her children, believing in their ability to excel. During Fayose’s National Service programme at Pepsi Nigeria Limited, Ibadan — engaging in installation, maintenance and servicing of medical and laboratory equipment – he recalled that he received numerous financial support from home. After the youth service, Fayose travelled out of the country exposing his future to a broad spectrum of diplomatic experience that guided his political life.

The former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose is married to Mrs. Fayose Feyisetan. He conducted one of the most sought-after medical outreach programmes during his political campaign in 2001. To Fayose, celebrating his mother is an appreciation of the past, and a toast to the future.