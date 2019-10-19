WAP Wins Big at City People Movie Awards 

Celebrations are currently taking place at the office of Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP), as the TV and Movie Production House won two major awards at the City People Movie Awards which took place last Sunday, at 10 Degree Events Centre, Oregun, Lagos.

At the glamorous event, which was well-attended by several top celebrities and other Nigerian Entertainment Industry stakeholders, WAP’s Knockout won Best Movie of the Year (English); and the production outfit won Best Movie Producer of the Year (English).

According to Wale Adenuga Jr., Managing Director of WAP, and Producer of Knockout, “We really appreciate this recognition by the organisers of City People Movie Awards. These awards are dedicated to the brilliant Cast, the dedicated Crew, and of course every single person who watched the movie at the cinemas. The audience feedback has been really awesome. For people who want to experience it again, as well as those who were unable to see it at the cinemas, Knockout would soon be available on Streaming Services and Cable TV Channels worldwide.”

Released in April 2019, Knockout is a fun-filled comedy blockbuster movie with a hilarious script brilliantly brought to life by Sola Sobowale and other top stars.