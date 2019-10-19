Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition now available in Sub-Sahara Africa

By Bennett Oghifo

When it debuted in 2017, the Range Rover Velar brought an enhanced dimension of glamour, modernity and elegance to the Range Rover family. Designed to fill the white space between the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport, the Velar offers levels of luxury, refinement and all-terrain capability never before seen in the mid-size SUV segment, said the automaker in a statement.

In sub-Sahara Africa, the Range Rover Velar is available with a selection of four- and six-cylinder diesel and petrol engines, but now it also comes as a range-topping Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition with V8 supercharged power. The auto company’s exclusive representative in Nigeria is Coscharis Motors.

The exclusive Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition has been developed by Land Rover Special Vehicles. Powered by a 405kW and 680Nm 5.0-litre V8 supercharged engine, the new addition features a range of design enhancements and will be available for one year only.

The powerful new model accelerates from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds and is capable of 274km/h, while cosseting customers with traditional Range Rover refinement and comfort.

Uprated brakes and suspension components, plus bespoke settings for everything from the powertrain to the safety systems, ensure the SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition mixes the personality of a performance car with the go-anywhere capability of a luxury mid-size SUV.

On the outside, the award-winning mid-size SUV features include a new front bumper with larger air intakes to feed the V8 Supercharged engine and cool the uprated braking system. A new grille and lower side mouldings combine with a revised rear bumper featuring integrated quad exhaust finishers.

The exterior changes combine with a transmission tunnel undertray to ensure the fastest Velar in the range cuts through the air more efficiently.

Even the Range Rover lettering on the bonnet and tailgate has been enhanced, with a knurled finish on the metal element of the two-piece letters adding a fresh degree of sophistication to the exterior. The SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition is also the only Velar available in Satin Byron Blue – a unique metallic paint finish from Special Vehicle Operations – and all models feature a contrast Narvik Black roof as standard.

The lightweight 21-inch forged aluminium wheels weigh the same as the 20-inch rims on the core model, but customers can also specify optional 22-inch rims with a unique Silver Sparkle finish and diamond-turned edging or with a Dark Grey finish. Larger diameter 395mm front and 396mm rear brake discs feature two-piece construction to optimise weight and dissipate heat more effectively while red brake calipers with Land Rover lettering also feature. Gloss Black calipers are also available for a more discreet appearance.

Inside, the carefully curated combination of trim finishes includes twin-stitched, perforated and quilted Windsor leather and the SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition features 20-way adjustable heated and cooled front seats with memory and massage functions as standard.

Special touches include a unique sports steering wheel and a sophisticated knurled finish for the rotary gear selector and Touch Pro Duo infotainment circular control dials.

Calibrations for the AWD system, Active Rear Locking Differential, eight-speed transmission, steering and air suspension have all been honed and are all bespoke to the SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition; delivering a more focused driving experience. Engineers at Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations spent 63,900 hours fine-tuning the unique calibration to optimise the ride, handling and responsiveness.

They focused on delivering increased breath of capability, maintaining Land Rover’s renowned all-terrain expertise while providing new levels of dynamic control and performance. Aside from far-reaching electronic tuning, upgraded anti-roll bars reduce body roll during hard cornering and the revised set-up for the Continuously Variable Dampers works in combination with firmer air springs for the air suspension to deliver the ultimate balance of composure and comfort.

The AWD system has been uprated too with a transfer box capable of withstanding the higher loads generated by the 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine. The advanced Intelligent Driveline Dynamics system precisely and imperceptibly distributes engine torque to suit the conditions. The set-up can direct as much as 100 per cent to the rear depending on the conditions.

The unique character of the Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition is also reflected by its bespoke exhaust set-up, which provides a soundtrack to match its performance. SV’s Variable Active Exhaust System features valve technology to optimise the exhaust note, depending upon the driving conditions, and provides Velar with an unmistakable V8 rumble. The system is 3.5kg lighter than the standard design and its increased gas flow helps to unlock some of the flagship model’s increased performance.

Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition is available in six exterior colours; Firenze Red; Santorini Black; Eiger Grey; Fuji White; Indus Silver and, the exceptionally finished and luxurious Satin Byron Blue. A Narvik Black contrast roof features as standard.

Available to purchase for one year only, the SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition is now available from respective Jaguar Land Rover sub-Sahara Africa distributors.