Gov Mohammed Excited over Discovery of Oil in Bauchi 

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi



Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State has expressed delight with the discovery of hydrocarbon of both gas and oil in Kolmani River 11 of the Barambu exploration site in Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

The governor told the six first class emirs of Bauchi, Katagum, Misau, Ningi, Jama’are and Dass that constitute the State Council of Chiefs, that he was overwhelmed with NNPC confirmation that Bauchi has joined the league of producing states in the country.

He was speaking yesterday while receiving the emirs, accompanied by all their district heads and top traditional title holders in their respective domains, who converged at Government House to pledge their continued loyalty to his government, and rejoice with him over his recent victory upheld by election tribunal as the duly elected governor of the state.

It could be recalled that the Election Petition Tribunal on October 7, upheld the election of Governor Bala Mohammed declared by INEC in the March 9 elections, and dismissed the petition brought before it by APC governorship candidate, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar challenging Bala’s election at the polls.

The governor explained that with the discovery of oil and gas in the state, presumably in large commercial quantity, Bauchi has joined league of oil producing state, which feat has not only added another feather to the Northern states, but also boost the production capacity of Nigeria in OPEC.

Senator Bala Mohammed noted with satisfaction that Bauchi is the first state up North which oil exploration was genuinely confirmed, saying a civil service state with diminish internally revenue generation will now stand tall among its peers in terms of accruable monies and speedy socio-economic transformation.

To this end, the governor counseled the traditional rulers to guard against criminal activities by people or strange bad-fellows who may cash in, in the grasp for illegal land acquisition in the bid to exploit the opportunity the state is endowed with

Mohammed, also warned that his administration will not condone involvement of traditional rulers in criminal activities as reported in some states of the federation, and pledged to support the institution for the maintenance of peace and security.

The Chairman of the State’s Council of Chiefs and Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu had earlier said that their visit was to congratulate the governor over his recent victory at the election petition tribunal, and reassured him of their total support to his administration.

Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu acknowledged the tremendous achievements so far recorded by the Karan Bauchi led administration in the state, especially in the areas of security, health, education, agriculture, roads and rural transformation, among others.