Enugu Airport: Rep Laud Buhari’s Approval for Release of Funds

The House Committee Chairman on Aviation, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for granting the approval for N10 billion Special Intervention Fund for the reconstruction of the collapsed Akanu Ibiam International Airport, (AIIA) Enugu runway and associated facilities.

The approval was communicated to the South-east delegation during its visit to the Presidential Villa on Thursday.

Reacting to the approval, Nnaji noted that the airport was critical to the people of South-east and environs, because it was the only international gateway serving the entire region. Nnaji who praised the tenacity and the commitment shown by the governors, Ohaneze Ndigbo, the traditional rulers, the clergy and the entire leaders of the South-east extraction in pursuance of this course, also commended the entire members of the House of Representatives and its leadership for their unprecedented support to the motion earlier sponsored by the South-east caucus regarding the airport. “I commend the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika for his steadfastness in fighting for the approval of the fund. Immediately he assumed office, he visited Enugu and assured our leaders that the airport will be fixed before the Christmas season.”

Nnaji disclosed that when the minister met the Aviation House.