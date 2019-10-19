Comedian Ushbebe for Private Screening  of New Movie 

By Tosin Cleggy

Known for his love for the entertainment industry, Justice Nuagbe popularly known as Ushbebe is set for the private screening of his new movie ‘ Akpe: The Return of the Beast’, a sequel to his London shot movie and the Beast short film which raked in positive comments and reviews in 2017.

The movie tells the story of the character Akpe, who was deported from London due to some incessant behavior and had the choice to decide whether to return to Warri or stay back in Lagos.

Akpe decided to stay back in Lagos and hustle where he pronounced himself the beast of the area, fell in love with the wrong girl, encounter several challenges amongst others. Akpe: The Return of the Beast’, sheds more light on family values, love, betrayal, life struggle to mention but a few.

Written by Chris Nzekwe and directed by Toka Mcbaror and produced by Justice Nuagbe, the movie however has a stellar cast that includes Jide Ksoko, Juliet Ibrahim, Bolanle Ninalowo, Daniel LLOYD, Eniola Badmus, and Mr. Jollof.

However, the exclusive screening of the forthcoming movie is slated for October 27, 2019 in Lagos and is expected to attract top celebrities and social personalities with performances by Peruzzi and Mr. Real.