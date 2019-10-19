Clark Loses Younger Brother, Says Death Shocking, Heartbreaking  

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, has described the death of his younger brother and former Military Secretary (Nigerian Army), and convener of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Major General Henry Clarke (rtd).

Chief Clark while mourning his brother yesterday described his death as devastating, shocking and heart breaking saying the late brother was not ill before his demise.

According to him, the death of General Clark is a big loss to the family.

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, has commiserated with Chief Edwin Clark family over the death of Gen. Henry Clark (rtd).

Okowa in a letter to the Clarke family said, “On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I mourn the passing of a gentleman and thoroughbred army officer, Gen. Henry Clark, who reportedly died peacefully on Tuesday.

“The news of his death came to me as a shock and I send my heartfelt condolences to the family, people of Kiagbodo, the entire Ijaw nation and the Nigerian Army on the passing of the elder statesman and top-notch army general.

“Gen. Clark had an illustrious military career and served the nation with all his heart, with full dedication and commitment to duty and was reputed to have established the elite corps of paratroopers in the Nigerian Army “

Okowa prayed God Almighty to grant the deceased eternal rest.

Also on Friday, the Middle Belt Forum led by former Military Governor of Old Plateau State, Air Commodore Dan Suleima (rtd), paid a condolence visit to Clark in his Asokoro-Abuja residence.

Also on the team were the Forum’s President, Bitrus Porgu; and a former governor of Kwara State, Cornelius Adebayo.

Others include a former Minister of Aviation, Alabo Graham Douglas; former Minister of Education, Professor Ihechukwu Madubuike and Ambassador Godknows Igali, among others.

The deceased, a highly educated army officer, hails from Kiagbodo in Burutu Local Government Area of the state.

He reportedly died peacefully on Tuesday, two days to his 71st birthday celebrations at his Enerhen home, near Warri.

He was a one-time Registrar of Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna and until his death, was Chairman, GenClark Marine Limited.