2MW gas plant, hostels, WiFi, dam projects for AAU, as Obaseki, Dangote, others rally for varsity’s N10bn Endowment Fund

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, have pledged commitment to Ambrose Alli University’s (AAU) N10 billion endowment fund, to reposition the institution to a world class ivory tower.

The commitment was made at the university’s 22nd Convocation ceremony, held in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area.

The governor, who is the visitor to the university, said the state government would provide AAU with a 2MW gas-fired power station to provide electricity for the institution, and also lay fibre optic cables for internet service within the university community and its environs.

He added that 5 kilometres of road within the university which will lead to a dam make up part of the contribution to the N10 billion endowment fund.

Obaseki further noted that construction of the roads would commence during the dry season and would be captured under the Edo Accelerated Roads Project, adding, “I am impressed with the progress of work being done by the University’s Governing Council. We will complete the administrative building by the end of the year.”

The governor reiterated the call for the Federal Government to handover the Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi-Okpella Express Road to the state government while expressing dismay that the construction work on the road which started seven years ago was only 30 per cent complete.

On his part, Alhaji Aliko Dangote said he intended to contribute to the development of the university on a continuous basis, with a pledge to donate two (male and female) hostels to the university, as his commitment to the N10 billion endowment fund.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Ignatius Onimawo highlighted the recent academic achievements of the ivory tower, which include 76 completed and ongoing projects within three years and full accreditation of the 64 programmes of the institution.

Prof. Onimawo commended Governor Obaseki for the massive investment in infrastructural development in the university. He urged for partnership in the provision of adequate security in the university through the construction of perimeter fencing.

Chancellor of the University, the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, urged the graduands to make good use of the training they received at the university to contribute to national development.