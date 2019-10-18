PDP Demands Explanation on Funding of First Lady’s Office

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to lead by example by ending the alleged profligacy that pervaded his Presidency in order to give validity to his directives to ministers and other functionaries.

In the same vein, the PDP tasked the Buhari Presidency to explain the basis and source of presidential support for the Office of the First Lady including the appointment of aides, contrary to his promise not to run that office

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the President should be held responsible and answerable for his presidential assurances and Nigerians expected an explanation on the violation of such sensitive undertaking.

“While the PDP is still monitoring the implementation of directive to government functionaries on cost cut, the party tasks President Buhari to take the first step by immediately fulfilling his promise to reduce the Presidential fleet, as well as cut his over-bloated entourages and curtail the opulent lifestyle in the Presidency, which is daily flaunted before suffering and impoverished Nigerians,” the opposition party said.

The PDP urged Nigerians to note that the Buhari Presidency has proven to be extremely expensive and a major draining pipe for valuable resources, while millions of compatriots, who look up to government for solutions, wallow in hunger and acute poverty.

It said the alleged profligacy that permeated the Buhari Presidency has further manifested in the public fight between the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, and President Buhari’s nephews over issues of opulent accommodation in Presidential Villa.

The party urged Nigerians to note that the Buhari Presidency has failed to make the details of its budget public, despite demands by our party and other well-meaning groups in Nigeria.

“The failure to make the details of the Presidency budget public places a huge burden on the Buhari Presidency, particularly in the face of allegations of budgetary corruption and financial sleazes.

“Unless the Presidency budget is made public for Nigerians to see, any directive on cost

cut remains cosmetic,” PDP stated.