Justival 2019: An Unforgettable Night of Networking

Mary Nnah

It was an unforgettable night for guests and awardees at the Justival 2019 Special Recognition Awards, designed to recognise individuals and organisations who through dint of handwork, tenacity of purpose, resourcefulness and focus have contributed to the development of society.

Powered by Just U Magazine, the event which highlighted the life and accomplishments exceptional individuals who have for some unknown reasons not been given the recognition they deserve was held at the D’venue by Cedarwood, Lagos on September 29th.

It also provided opportunity for recognition and well deserved “pat on the back” for the individuals who have exhibited the true Nigerian spirit of industry and resilience.

According to Wale Ademokoya, publisher of Just U Magazine, Justival provides ample opportunity for brand positioning, contact establishment, future mergers, and personal marketing.

“There is strength in numbers. Whether you are an entrepreneur, small business owner, legal or medical professional, in the finance, real estate or entertainment industry, Justival offers the perfect occasion to expand your business, social or enterprise contacts. We think any networking event that connects you with others is a great asset”, Ademokoya noted.

He said further that Justival is simply about individuals and connecting them to like minds, adding, “Justival is also a night for comedy, music, fashion show and special recognition.