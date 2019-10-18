Eko Disco Marks Customer Service Week at House of Gold Children’s Hospice

Iwonume Ekeghe

The management and staff of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Thursday, October 10, visited the House of Gold Children’s Hospice in Surulere, Lagos State to mark customer service week.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is one of the activities that shows the premium EKEDC places on its host community and the people around its operations, hence the visit.

Commemorating this year’s customer service week themed “the Magic of Service”, they went to the hospice to show support for children with special needs in the society.

The team was led by the Chief Finance Officer of EKEDC, Joseph Esenwa and Chief Legal Officer, Wola Joseph were received by the founder of Hearts of Gold Children’s Hospice, Theresa Omolaja.

Explaining the purpose of the visit, Chief Legal Officer of EKEDC, Wola Joseph said “Customer Service Week is a week-long celebration of customers all around the globe and we chose today to come to celebrate with our children with special needs. CSR is what we do because empowering the quality of lives is our mantra and we want to touch everyone around us”.

Omolaja, in turn, thanked the management and staff of the company for their visit, kindness and support. She then showed them around the facility.

She also mentioned the ways the children are taken care of and their peculiarities, just as she shared her dream of starting a school for the children in the facility and EKEDC keyed into her idea by promising to meter the school for free immediately the school is completed.

Omolaja appreciated the company for the kind gesture and promised to keep the company in the loop of activities going on in the facility.

Hearts of Gold Children’s Hospice was established in 1990 to house and cater to children with terminal or life-threatening illnesses.

The hospice houses children with special needs with an emphasis on children with autism, cerebral palsy, down syndrome, dyslexia and other neurological conditions associated with mental disabilities.

Omolaja urged EKEDC to continue the good deeds and called on other companies to support similar causes that will improve the society in its entirety.