Softcom Launches ‘Eyowo’ with Links to Phone Number

Softcom has launched its latest innovation, Eyowo, which is a revolutionary bank that has been built to improve lives by giving everyone access to basic financial services, designed revolutionise how people send, spend, save, receive and borrow money.

Eyowo aims to provide simple, modern and reliable financial services to anyone with a phone number. This includes consumers, retailers, businesses, and developers.

Announcing the financial services platform at a press conference in Lagos recently, Eyowo CEO, Tomi Amao said: “Eyowo was created in an attempt to solve the financial inclusion problem in Nigeria. Today, we are launching a bank for all.

“Our target market is everyone who has a payment need and has a phone number. This includes people and businesses who want to make or receive payments for goods and services online and offline.”

“With Eyowo, people can send and receive money, buy airtime, pay bills, make cardless ATM withdrawals, request and accept payment from customers using only their phone numbers,” Amao Added.

According Softcom, the parent company of Eyowo, individuals can also save and earn interest, borrow money at zero interest and have access to dollar cards to carry out international transactions.

Eyowo Product and Partnerships Lead, Ope Adeyemi, said: “We have engineered products that are truly accessible to everyone regardless of the social status they belong to. Eyowo is available on Android, iOS, USSD, Voice, SMS and on the web.”

The company also highlighted Eyowo Retail, a service which uses just one tool to manage orders, payments, inventory, customers, settlements and reports, thus helping retailers organise their business more efficiently for optimal growth. Businesses can also now accept more forms of payment – cash, card, bank transfers, and Eyowo.

“This will significantly expand the customer base and horizon for internet-enabled businesses who today can only receive payments from bank account holders,” Adeyemi added.

To deliver on its promise, Eyowo has partnered leading financial service institutions including Providus Bank, GTBank, Interswitch, Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), Bank of Industry, Verve, among others.

“We will continue to join forces with organisations whose ethos are aligned with our vision for financial services in Africa,” Amao added.

In addition to these, Eyowo has created a developer platform that enables developers to build payment products, tools, and experiences that people love by exploring Eyowo Developer API documentation, SDKs and other resources. These API integrations will help platforms in receiving payments and making payments to anyone who has a phone number.