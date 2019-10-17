NIPOST Repositions, Assures Nigerians of Digital Service Delivery

By Emma Okonji

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has restated its commitment to serve Nigerians better through its digital service deliveries. NIPOST gave the assurance during the celebration of World Post Week in Lagos, to commemorate its 50th anniversary as member of Universal Postal Union (UPU).

The celebration was climaxed by award presentations to hard working and committed members of staff that have evolved with the vision of the newly digitalised NIPOST.

Speaking at the occasion of the celebration, the Lagos Zonal Manager of NIPOST, Mrs. Adebola Ayeni, said this year’s World Post Week was aimed at creating greater awareness among teeming customers and stakeholders on the importance of Postal Service worldwide.

“Historically, connecting people globally has long been regarded as a core social obligation of the post. The post has for long been a core social and economic infrastructure and has remained the trusted provider of secure communication, payment and delivery services between senders and receivers. This role has facilitated all aspects of commercial, educational, cultural and political development of many countries in Africa and beyond,” Ayeni said.

The World Post Day (WPD) celebration was initiated by the German Minister of Post, Heinch Von Stephen on the 9th Day of October, 1969 for all member countries of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), which Nigeria belongs to.

Explaining how NIPOST has evolved with its vision to digitally transform its services in order to enhance customer experience, Ayeni said: “NIPOST has developed markets to move the economy forward in line with the best practice worldwide. The MSME‘businesses are taking advantage of NlPOST’s competitive rates to deliver goods to their customers all over the world. Our e-commerce and e-Iogistics venture is gradually taking a centre place in business networking.

“The Address Verification Systems (AVS) is gaining ground, and so is the Digital Addressing System which our Postmaster General is passionate about. More importantly, NIPOST is supporting Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by providing rural banking to the unbanked through partnership with Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in line with the Nigeria Incentive-based Risk-sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NlRSAL) at NIPOST counters across the country. The spread of Post Offices is an added advantage to her business of post cash and international financial service.”

According to her, NIPOST counters have been automated with the latest information and communications technology (ICT) faculties, making it easy for customers to receive and transfer their money to any part of the country at the shortest possible time, in line with the CBN’s initiative to drive agency banking.

NIPOST is collaborating with some banks like Keystone to further drive financial transaction services in rural and unbanked communities through the counters. We have a lot of small packages that are coming from the e-Commerce companies that cannot be delivered online and they are delivered through NIPOST, and with this, we are helping small scale industries to transmit their goods to their customers, Ayeni added.

The General Manager, e-Commerce and Logistics at NIPOST, Mr. Zoaka Habu Mohammed, in his presentation, showcased how NIPOST has gone digital. He gave an example of the former NIPOST postal order that was in paper form and has now been digitised to e-money order. He explained how NIPOST has digitised its entire systems to enhance customers’ experience.

“NIPOST has digitised its services across its entire systems and it has upgraded its track and trace system that enables customers to track their goods online from the comfort of their houses and offices.

“Before now, some of our customers were having challenges in tracking their items, but we have upgraded our track and trace system to bring much comfort to customers through efficient service delivery,” Mohammed said.