Kwara APC Chairman Warns against Disintegration of Ruling Party

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned leaders and members of the party in the state to desist from alleged moves to cause disintegration of the party because of their personal interests.

The development, according to THISDAY checks, might not be unconnected with the perceived internal wrangling that has continued to greet the party after the last general elections in the state.

Sources close to the party told journalists in Ilorin yesterday that some leaders of the party who were said to be closed to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq have been mapping out strategies to oust the incumbent chairman of the party in the state, Hon. Bashir Bolarinwa for being closed to one of the leaders of the party in the state and being a Lagos man.

Sources added that the development has allegedly made the governor to “distance” himself from the running of the party since his assumption of office, as the party leaders were said not to have received a dime for the running of the party from the governor.

It was learnt that the leaders who were allegedly planning the removal of the state chairman were said not to be comfortable with his leadership style, despite his unalloyed support and commitment to the governor during the last primaries of the party and the general elections in the state.

THISDAY investigations revealed that some of the leaders were hatching the alleged oust of the party chairman so as to enable them have their people at the helm of affairs of the party ahead of 2023 polls in the state.

However, Bolarinwa, while speaking on the alleged move to organise what it described as “phantom congresses” in one of the local government areas in the state yesterday in Ilorin, said “the leadership of the party has not asked any local government council in the state to embark on any illegal and unconstitutional congress.”

According to him, “It is the National Working Committee of APC that is constitutionally required to organise congresses at all levels of the party in any state.

“In the absence of a notice to that effect, all subsisting structures of the party from the ward to the local and state level, remain in place and sacrosanct.

“I therefore called on all party members in the state to refrain from any action or activity capable of breaching the peace of the state.”

He, however, noted that the security agents have been duly informed of the activities of those who are hell bent on destroying the party on the altar of their personal interests.