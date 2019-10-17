First Bank Restated Commitment to Enhancing Financial Inclusion

Hamid Ayodeji

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has reiterated its commitment to continue to drive financial inclusion in the country by deploying technology in the provision of financial services.

The financial institution made this known yesterday, during the third edition of its Financial Technology Summit titled: ‘FinTech Summit 3.0,’ which addressed the key roles technology plays towards enhancing the capacity and services financial institutions.

In his opening remark at the forum, the Chief Executive Officer, First Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, said the bank was committed to championing problem-solving innovations.

The First Bank boss said as part of efforts to enhance customer experience, the bank would continue to harness opportunities digital evolution present.

He disclosed that presently, there are over 35,000 First Bank agents spread across, as part of efforts to enhance financial inclusion whilst boosting business activities.

Adeduntan added: “Innovation is always at the heart of what we do which is why we have insisted on leveraging on technology.

“For us, this is a platform that we treasure a lot as it is an opportunity to bring the stakeholders in this space together and begins to harness knowledge in a positive manner that would lead to positive impact on the economy.

“We decided to move out of the outreach of Nigeria and Africa is because for us everything is not about profitability but economic growth, ensuring the well-being of our country is also a key pillar that we have worked on over time.”

In his remarks, Founder, Swifta Systems and Services, Victor Asemota, explained that the real task ahead of banks and financial technology service providers was for them to take an in-depth look at what consumers do as well as their needs and then provide unique solution to solve such problems.