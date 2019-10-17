Firm Expands Caustic Soda Business

Ugo Aliogo

Cormart Nigeria Limited has expressed its desire to further invest in the production, warehousing and logistics operation of its liquid caustic soda.

In a statement made available to THISDAY, the Executive Director, Cormart Nigeria Limited, Martin Middernacht, said investments in those areas are major steps towards accomplishing the company’s vision to be the market leader in manufacturing and sales of specialty chemicals.

The statement noted that the caustic soda plant, located at Cormart’s factory along Lagos-Ibadan expressway, is currently undergoing expansion, adding that the plant services food and beverage, breweries, soap and detergent, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, steel and mining, paper, pulp and other industries.

The General Manager, Cormart Nigeria Limited, Dr. Johannes Flosbach, also confirmed that the investment in logistics included three 30-tonne tankers to aid in the transportation of ready-to-use caustic soda.

He also expressed the company’s passion for quality and safety in its business processes, adding that: “We take extra precautions considering the corrosiveness of caustic soda. Our tankers have a tank-within-a-tank container which extends the margin of safety.”

The Technical Sales Manager, Cormart Nigeria Limited, Okoh Jonah, further explained that caustic soda remains one of the most widely used chemicals in the industry, noting that, “Our liquid caustic soda is available for various industries at a very competitive price with great quality. We also sell caustic flakes and pearls.”