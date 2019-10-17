Aisha Buhari Apologises to Nigerians, Family over Leaked Videos

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

The First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, wednesday in Abuja apologised to her children, family and Nigerians over a leaked old video, which showed her aggressively shouting on top of her voice in the State House, Abuja.

The video, which was allegedly leaked by Fatima, the daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, Mamman Daura, was recorded when Mrs. Buhari wanted to eject Daura’s family in the Presidential Villa.

A statement by her Director of Information, Suleiman Haruna, said the first lady apologised over the embarrassment the video had caused her family and concerned Nigerians, while receiving wives of governors who paid her a visit in the State House.

“Commenting on the videos circulating on social networks, Mrs. Buhari extended her apology to her children, her immediate family members and all well-meaning Nigerians over the embarrassment that the videos had caused,” Haruna said.

Haruna also said Aisha expressed appreciation to her husband for approving a new set of aides to assist her in the discharge of her various responsibilities.

He said earlier, the First Lady of Borno State, Mrs. Falmata Umara Zulum, who represented Northern First Ladies’ Forum and Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, who represented Southern First Ladies’ Forum made submissions at the meeting.

“Mrs. Zulum said they were at the Villa to welcome her back after a long absence, and expressed their unalloyed loyalty and support to her initiatives especially through the Future Assured Programme, which she said has made her a role model even to other African women.

“Mrs. Obaseki on her part said they received news of the First Lady’s return with great excitement, praying God to continue to protect her. She used the opportunity to thank the President for approving additional special assistants for her, saying this is an indication of the regard he has for her work,” he said.

The statement also said Mrs. Buhari told her guests that she had acquired 2.7 hectares of land for the construction of a regional secretariat for the African First Ladies’ Peace Mission (AFLPM).

It added that the Mission, which was established after the Beijing Conference of 1995, has been in the custody of Nigeria, with the leadership rotating among African first ladies.

“I have successfully secured 2.7 hectares of land in Abuja for this purpose and the foundation laying will soon be conducted in the presence of African First Ladies,” Haruna quoted Mrs. Buhari.