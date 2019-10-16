Ugwuanyi Hands over 65 Patrol Vans to Police in Enugu

Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

Determined to improve on the security of lives and property in Enugu State, the state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday handed over 65 patrol vans to the state Police Command to aid its security operations.

The 65 patrol vans were among the 100 units of Innoson vehicles recently purchased by the governor to assist the security agencies in the state to effectively discharge their duties to enhance the peace, security and development.

The governor told journalists that the 100 units of the patrol vans would be handed over to the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and others.

The governor added that another batch of 260 vehicles as well as motorcycles and bicycles was also purchased for distribution to the Forest Guards and Vigilante/Neighborhood Watch groups for community policing.

Responding to the governor’s gesture, the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdulrahman, thanked the governor for the gesture, describing him as “an unassuming personality; a symbol of peaceful co-existence and the architecture of modern security in Enugu State.”

The police commissioner added that the governor’s gesture was a demonstration of his commitment and determination to secure the people of the state and sustain the state glory of being one of the most peaceful in the country.

Abdulrahman stated that Ugwuanyi has given them the tools to work round the clock, and patrol tirelessly in every nook and cranny of the state “while doing our investigations and surveillance also.”

The CP, who assured the governor of the Force resolve to utilise the vehicles for the purposes for which they were purchased, advised his officers and men against the use of the security cars to attend to their personal needs, saying: “You will see them (vehicles) on all our roads, in every nook and cranny of the state doing the job meant for them.”

He, therefore, prayed that God would continue to sustain, preserve and give the governor good health “so that the people of the state and country would reap more from his leadership qualities and milk of human kindness.”