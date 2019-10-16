Suspected Herdsmen Amputate Benue Farmer’s Hand

George Okoh in Markurdi

Suspected armed herdsmen have amputated the hand of Mrs. Grace Zeku during her attack in her farm.

The attack took place at Gboogyo village, Guma Local Government Area, which is a border community with Nasarawa State last Friday.

Zeku said the herdsmen ordered her to place her hand on a log of wood from where they chopped it off.

She stated they took off the chopped hand and ran off after telling them to go home.

Zeku, who also sustained machete cuts on the head, is receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre Apir, Makurdi, Benue State.