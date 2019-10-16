Stop Heating up the Polity, Edo Group Cautions Oshiomhole

The Obaseki/Shaibu Movement (OSM) has cautioned the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, to rein in his followers from peddling falsehood with the intent to destabilise the state.

The group in a statement by its leader, Hon. Damian Lawani, said the current state Governor, Godwin Obaseki-led administration has worked to create and sustain a peaceful and orderly state governed by the rule of law, noting that any attempt to return the state to a time of chaos will be vehemently resisted.

According to him, “We urge Oshiomhole to caution his people from peddling falsehood of a non-existent attack on him or his residence. The state Commissioner of Police has come out to debunk the alleged attack. So, it is best for them to cease from spreading such allegation. They should stop heating up the polity.”

He noted that the government position on the ban on thuggery in the state remains sacrosanct, adding that: “We are totally in support of the ban on thuggery. We are better off with such decision because market women and other business owners are no longer harassed by touts, and dispossessed of their hard-earned money in the name of revenue collection. With the new electronic system, everything is seamless.”

Noting that the APC national chairman was degrading his exalted office by associating with persons who go about threatening to attack security officials, Lawani said: “It is disgraceful that an associate of Oshiomhole, Tony Kabaka, would make public statements threatening to deal with the police, all in an effort to return the state to a period of violence.”

“I want to put it to them that Edo State Government has outlawed thuggery and it will never be allowed again in the state. The reign of thugs has been abolished, and every right-thinking member of the public in the state will agree that we have had it good since the coming of this administration.”

The group leader noted that the state remains one of the most peaceful in the South-south region of the country, which makes it immensely attractive to investors, adding: “Just as the Commissioner of Police has said, the state remains one of the most peaceful in Nigeria. That is what we want to be known for; hence, there is no room for thuggery in the state.”