PZ Cussons Holds Capacity Enhancement Training for Chemistry Teachers

A two-day capacity building programme has been concluded for Chemistry teachers as part of activities by PZ Cussons under its

Chemistry Challenge for secondary schools to mark this year’s World Teachers’ Day.

The seminar, which held at the corporate head office of PZ Cussons, Nigeria at Ilupeju, Lagos, was organised to improve the quality of teachers and teaching with special focus on Chemistry in senior secondary schools in the state.

The event was attended by various stakeholders, including representative of the State Ministry of Education; Abiola Laseinde; PZ Cussons Africa Secretary and Head of Corporate Services, Africa, Chatapura Panganai, and his counterpart at the Technical, Marketing and Consumer Section, Messrs Charles Nnochiri, Seyi Edward and Mrs. Charity Ilevbare-Adeniji. Others were: Head of Demand Planning and Customer Operations, Group Brand Development and

Activation Manager – Personal Care, PZ Cussons Consumer SBU; Mrs. Bisi Ibitayo, CEO, Limelight Educonsult, Elochukwu Okonkwo, Deputy Head, Membership and Training and Mrs. Stella Egwuchukwu Nweze-Akpa, who represented Dr. Iyabo Phillips, Chairman Chemistry Society of Nigeria (CSN).

According to the Head of Marketing, PZ Cussons Mr. Charles Nnochiri, “this engagement with teachers is a build on the success of the PZ Cussons Chemistry Challenge which is designed to promote the study of chemistry among students. With this seminar, we are expanding our involvement within the value chain of chemistry learning in our schools by helping the teachers get acquainted with the latest knowledge and innovation in the teaching of Chemistry globally. This will help enhance the quality of their classes and thus drive better student output.”

The teachers development seminar was organised in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Education and attended by chemistry

teachers from across the state. The participants were grateful to the company for being concerned about capacity development of chemistry

teachers in the state.

“This is a welcome initiative and we are glad that PZ Cussons Chemistry Challenge has decided to do something for teachers as well. We hope more companies will take a cue from PZ Cussons and begin to do more for teachers”, said a participant, Olusegun Fashakin.

PZ Cussons Chemistry Challenge is an initiative of the PZ Cussons Foundation and is sponsored by Premier Toilet Soap. The foundation has completed over 58 projects in different parts of the country since its launch in 2007.