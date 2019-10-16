Minimum Wage: FG Shifts Position Again, Offers 13.5% for Level 15-17, 20% for 7-14

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Federal Government have again shifted its position on the disputed consequential adjustment rate for federal workers

The government’s negotiating team after consultation with the presidency on Wednesday came up with a fresh proposal to labour.

THISDAY gathered from labour sources at the meeting that government has offered pay 13.5 percent to workers on grade levels 15-17 and 20 percrnt for those on grade level 7-14.

However, labour leaders did not immediately accept the offer but have opted to go for consultation and to come back with a response.

Earlier, while speaking at the opening of the resumed negotiation Wednesday evening, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Ngige, said that there had been reasonable understanding between both sides and that there was no atmosphere of hostility.

Ngige explained the delay in restarting the talks by 2.30 pm as scheduled, saying that the government team had to attend the Federal Executive Council meeting and to brief the meeting on the progress of negotiation.

Ngige said: ” We are sorry that the meeting is starting late, today is Federal Executive Council meeting and we have to attend to brief the meeting. We are back and meeting will now go into technical session to dot the ‘Ts’. There are no drums of war and I am confident that we will sign an agreement at the end of today’s meeting”.

