Former Presidential Aide, Omokri, Gets Hollywood Award

Dike Onwuamaeze

An activist lawyer and bestselling author, Pastor Reno Omokri, has been nominated for the conferment of the prestigious “Hollywood Most Outstanding Humanitarian Cause 2019 Award” by the Mind of Christ Christian Centre (MCCC), Abuja and California.

The award would be conferred on Omokri on November 2, in recognition of his relentless campaign to free Dapchi Schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu, who was kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists on February 19, 2018.

The recognition is part of the MCCC’s concept of honoring hardworking African dignitaries.

Omokri was nominated, according to MCCC, “by our African representative, British/Nigerian Multi Award Winning Hollywood filmmaker and writer, Egor Efiok, to receive a prestigious Hollywood Weekly Magazine Film Festival (HWMFF) “Most Outstanding Humanitarian Cause 2019” Award at our next HWMFF grand event on Saturday, November 2, 2019.

The Publisher of HWMFF, Prather Jackson, who announced the nomination of Omokri for the award, said the organisers of the event were “particularly pleased to have you grace our grand event this year because you come highly recommended. And after doing our research, we feel a compelling sense of honor to present this award to you. You are indeed, very well deserving of this prestigious award, which you will receive in the revered presence of iconic Hollywood celebrities, global government officials, captains of industry, the diplomatic corps and dignitaries from the international community who will also grace this grand event.”

Jackson said: “Our intention is to provide major international platform to showcase yourself and your projects with special focus on your #FreeLeahSharibu campaign. We want Hollywood to realise how unique you

are.

“Part of the exposure we will be providing your good self would include granting your request of five minutes to speak about your #FreeLeahSharibu campaign, when you are called upon to receive the award.

“In addition, a Special Film Festival Edition of Hollywood Weekly Magazine featuring yourself receiving your award along with other activities from the event, would be distributed to Paramount Pictures, Universal and Fox Studios Executives, as well as around the globe.”

Previous awardees of the HWMFF’s Most Outstanding Humamnitarian Awards include some of the African dignitaries such as former President of Gambia, Presidents Yayah Jamme; President of Cameroun, Paul Biya; former President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Joseph Kabila and Marcky Sall.

These African dignitaries have also in the past received different categories of HWMFF Awards, respectively at its yearly film festivals. “It was an honor to have them personally grace our events and receive their awards.”

The acclaimed event of the HWMFF would happen LIVE at Raleigh Studios, 5300 Melrose Avenue, in the heart of downtown Los Angeles.

The event is supported by eminent Jewish leaders and creative artists that include Hollywood Directors: Clint Eastwood, Steven Spielberg and many others to promote and celebrate cultural diversity and commonality of the motion picture bloc.

The award ceremony would also witness the screening of a “Hollywood Meets Nollywood” film, Road To Redemption, produced by Egor Efiok, which starred American/Senegalese musician, Akon and was directed by Jeta Amata, alongside some other Hollywood films.

Raleigh Studio has the reputation of being the longest continuously operating studio in the United States. The studio has played a central role in creating and supporting contemporary entertainment industry and the creative factory.

The facility would be excited to host this event and has further agreed to endorse it through announcement to their 35,000 members.