Feud in Buhari’s Home Shows Disorganisation in Presidency, Says PDP

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday described the feud within the first family as a disgrace and an unnecessary distraction from governance.

PDP also described the dirty public fight between the First Lady, Aisha Buhari and President Muhammadu Buhari’s cousins over rooms in the Presidential Villa as disgraceful, alleging that the ugly development underlined the managerial ineptitude and leadership failures of the Buhari Presidency

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the chaos in the Villa had further exposed the Buhari Presidency’s poor management of issues and highlighted why the administration has failed monumentally in delivering on any of its responsibilities in governance, thus leaving the nation in a shambolic situation in the last five years.

The feud, PDP said, has allegedly shown the impunity, disorderliness and vanity that pervaded the Buhari Presidency and how the once serious and productive seat of power has been turned into a house of comedy and an overcrowded quarter for illegal occupants.

“Nigerians can now see why it has become difficult for our nation to witness any stability or progress under the Buhari Presidency and why the Buhari-led federal government has been bedeviled by confusion, infighting, policy flip-flops, statutory violations, promotion of violence, ingrained corruption and administrative indolence while millions of Nigerians wallow in poverty and neglect.

“Nigerians and the world can equally see why no one expects the Buhari Presidency to articulate any progressive idea or proffer and implement any solution to the myriad of economic and security problems it caused our nation; they can now see why there is no hope in sight and why compatriots are daily agitating for a new order,” the statement said

PDP added that it has noted that Nigeria has suffered enough disgrace from the Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party charged the President to immediately apologise to Nigerians for his alleged failures and be ready to vacate office for more competent hands, since it has become obvious that he’s leading the country to nowhere.

PDP urged the National Assembly to investigate and apply appropriate sanctions over the alleged abuse of office under the Buhari presidency, following revelation that he assigned official facilities in the Presidential Villa to unauthorised persons that have no official roles in governance.

The opposition party also urged the National Assembly to sanitise the Presidential Villa by probing allegations of illegal allotment of offices and apartments to unauthorised persons, including alleged scammers and corruption fronts in Aso Rock.

The party however called on Nigerians to remain calm because such provocative and disgraceful developments would soon come to an end once PDP retrieves its mandate at the Supreme Court.