ANCOPSS Bemoans Schools’ Non-involvement in Curriculum Devt

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Principals of secondary schools in Nigeria, under the aegis of the All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) have bemoaned the inability of education administrators in the country to involve school managers in the development of curriculum for the teaching and assessment of secondary education in the country.

The principals said the development has made a negative impact on the teaching and learning process of secondary school students in the country.

This was contained in a communique issued by ANCOPSS after its national executive council meeting, which was attended by executives across the 36 states and held in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The communique, which was jointly signed by the National President and National Public Relations Officer, Mr. Izuagie Anselm and Alhaji Musa Jahun, also called on the federal government to carry out constant appraisal of educational policies and programmes in order to make amendment that will be in the interest of education in the country.

Other resolutions at the NEC meeting include that, “school heads should adapt skilled instructional leadership for the staff to promote efficiency, faster accomplishment of tasks and increased productivity. Government should mobilise available resources to revive the education sector by giving the desired attention to schools especially in the area of motivation of staff.

“Government should embark on regular training and retraining programmes in modern day management techniques for school administrators to enhance proficiency. There is need for regular and adequate supervision of the teaching and learning process. The welfare needs of teachers should take priority stage in the policies of government. Priority should be given to sponsoring of educational programmes rather than programmes that distract youths.”

ANCOPSS on the state of secondary education in the country during the five-day deliberation with the theme ‘Team Work as a Panacea to Effective School Administration’ observed that “successive governments have not paid enough attention to educational development and this has led to obvious decay in the system.”

Others observations include “lack of regular capacity for school administrators on modern day management techniques of school resources is a major setback on achieving educational goals and objectives; insincerity on the part of successive governments at appraising achievements and policies in the education industry due to political interests has impacted negatively on educational development.

“Impartation of wrong ideals by society and government has left much to be desired as less important ventures, some of which promote social vices are supported to grow at the detriment of education.”