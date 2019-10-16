STEMi Makers Africa introduces STEM Education to Technical School in Kano, Nigeria.

One of the objectives of STEMi Makers Africa is to generate a talent base of the next generation of Scientists, Technovators and STEM professionals who will serve as catalysts and global leaders in Africa’s competitiveness and for the economic improvement of all citizens.

On October 2019, the STEMi Makers Africa impacted the Gawuna Science and Technology Primary school, Kano, a school of mixed population with over 2,000 students.

Amanda Obidike; the Strategy Lead for STEMi Makers Africa, said that exposing students to STEM and giving them opportunities to explore STEM-related concepts will develop their passion for it and hopefully pursue jobs in STEM-related fields.

She further discussed on how Students and teachers can go from theoretical curriculums to project-based learning. She said in her statement that “Children can see that what they are learning now is relevant to their future and the future of Africa is in creating an interest in STEM often lacking when learning new concepts that do not seem to carry real-world application”.

The students were given orientation on the basics of STEM and the power of ideas. They were further introduced to Robotics and the local design construction of Truck machines.

As an organization that promotes an inclusive and equitable quality education that steers lifelong learning opportunities for all, the STEMi Makers Africa is taking strong measures to integrate STEM education and reading literacy across Africa.

The students were also introduced to a Book on the World Solar System to get them interested in Space Science and their local environment.

The Chairman of the School Based Management Committee for Kano state; Muhd Abdu, Headmaster of Gawuna science and technology primary School, Yusuf Dani Gama and the School Supervisor, Saudst Aliyu expressed their delight towards this Orientation and Hands-on program carried out at the School.

Each of them gave speeches and encouraged the Students to put their best in education and create change with what they are being taught for the betterment of society.

STEMi Makers Africa additionally contributed Textbooks, Stationeries, Literature books and School supplies to the School. Thanks to its amazing Volunteers, the STEMi Makers Africa Kano team and Supporting partners like Calal Global, the MAI Foundation and Kachifo Limited for the valuable contributions and achievement of a laudable project.