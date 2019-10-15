Tinubu Pays Tribute to Justice Jinadu

Idowu Sowunmi

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Lagos State governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday described the former Solicitor-General of the Federation, Justice Yahaya Abiodun Jinadu, who died last Thursday at 93 as a “man of unimpeachable character, competence and courage’.

He said the late Justice contributed immensely to the judiciary and jurisprudence as much as he gave to his community and humanity generally.

In a condolence letter to Justice Jinadu’s wife and children, Tinubu recalled that the late judge who was elevated to the High Court Bench in Lagos State in 1973 from being the Solicitor-General of the Federation, resigned from the bench in 1984 on principle.

“Please accept my deepest sympathy and condolences over the passing of Justice Jinadu, the patriarch of Jinadu Family and former Solicitor-General of the Federation, on Thursday, October 9, 2019.

“Justice Jinadu contributed immensely to the judiciary and jurisprudence. He was a man of unimpeachable character, competence and courage, which would have accounted for why he was elevated to the High Court Bench in Lagos State in 1973 from being the Solicitor-General of the Federation

“Whether at the Federal Ministry of Justice or on the bench, late Justice Jinadu conducted himself with respect and dignity. He believed strongly in the independence of the judiciary and it’s on record that he retired from the bench in 1984 on principle.

“A devout Muslim, he gave to his community and mankind generally as much as he gave to the legal profession.

“His death is a loss to the judiciary, to the legal profession, to Lagos and Nigeria and to humanity generally for he was a exemplary judge and an excellent human being.

“We give gratitude to God that he lived to a ripe age of 93 and left behind good children and good deeds. My prayers are with you, children and other members of the family. May we all find the strength to continue with the good works of Justice Jinadu and all that he represented,” Tinubu said in the letter.

He prayed Allah to grant him Aljanna Fridaus.