Olorunsola Urges Producers to Co-create Solutions to Energy Challenges

Stories by Chineme Okafor in Abuja

A former Director of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Mr. Osten Olorunsola, has called for a shared creation of solutions to address the growing challenges of global energy demand and supply.

Olorunsola, who is now the Chairman of Energy Institute Nigeria – an association of global professional bodies in the field of energy, stated that the dual challenge of meeting the world’s demand for and supply of energy meant operators in the industry needed to devise means of achieving sustainability in this regards.

He spoke ahead of the institute’s 2019 edition of its annual ‘Energy Sustainability Conference’ which is expected to be held in partnership with the United Kingdom’s (UK) Department for International Trade (DIT), Seplat Petroleum, the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited, and Shell Petroleum Nigeria Company Limited.

A statement from the institute about the conference, which was sent to THISDAY, equally noted that Waltersmith Petroman Ltd and Amni Petroleum Development Company Limited were in support of the conference.

It quoted Olorunsola, to have said that: “The dual challenge of meeting the demand and the supply side of energy on one hand, as well as being environmentally responsible and sustainable on the other hand, simply means that industry practitioners have to devise a means of pulling in two opposite directions at the same time.

“This is the reason we gather all players across the energy spectrum to co-create solutions to global energy challenges.”

The statement further explained that the Energy Institute Nigeria, in partnership with the UK DIT considered the conference a suitable platform for all stakeholders within the energy industry to discuss, share ideas, and make valuable recommendations that will enhance further growth and development of the sector.

It said that the theme of the conference would be: “energy landscape: minimising risks and maximising opportunities”, adding that how to transfer knowledge, foster relations, and sharpen skills of participants through specialist hubs, breakfast sessions and various industry specific panel sessions would be part its activities.

According to the statement, Emma Wade-Smith, Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner to Africa, reiterated the UK’s undertaking to be Africa’s leading investor by 2022.

Wade-Smith reportedly said that: “Promoting the merits of Nigeria and the broader African continent as an economic partner, means advancing one of the continent’s most prosperous sectors to realise its optimal potential.”

“Our priority is one of solving long-term issues, opportunities for sustainable development and shared prosperity. Earlier this year, we announced we would host an Africa investment summit in London; an event that will bring together businesses and governments to promote both the investment opportunities across Africa and the scale of the UK’s investment offer,” Wade-Smith added.

The statement explained that in June, the UK government became the first major economy in the world to pass laws to end its contribution to global warming by 2050 and advocate for new technology, innovation and best practices for greener, more sustainable energy.

It added that the country said tackling climate change whilst meeting the energy needs of a growing and developing economy was a matter of urgency.